LISBON Nov 7 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank was steady last month at about 46 billion euros, as the sovereign debt crisis deepened and financial institutions in the bailed-out euro zone nation remained unable to borrow from other banks.

Investor concern about Portugal's public finances and a heavy debt burden have squeezed the country's banks out of the interbank market for loans, leaving them dependent on emergency support made available by the ECB.

Cumulative borrowing in October stood at 45.5 billion euros, slightly lower than 45.6 billion in September 2011 and down from August 2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said on its website (www.bportugal.pt) on Monday.

Portugal is implementing austerity measures under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout deal including 12 billion euros for banks to recapitalise. The plan also allows the state to guarantee up to 35 billion euros in debt issuance by banks.

The Bank of Portugal has said that the mark-to-market of banks' sovereign debt portfolios decided in October by European leaders means that Portuguese banks will need to strengthen their core-Tier 1 capital ratios by around 7.8 billion euros in order to achieve a core-Tier 1 of 9 percent by June 2012. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga)