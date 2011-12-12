LISBON Dec 12 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank was steady in November, close to last year's record high lenders in the bailed-out nation remained unable to borrow from other banks.

The country's banks had been shut out of the interbank funding market for over a year, long before it resorted to a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout in May, and have since relied on emergency liquidity provided by the ECB.

Cumulative borrowing in November stood at around 45.7 billion euros ($61.08 billion), slightly above October's 45.5 billion but down from August 2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said on Monday on its website (here(S(0facip55uelysz55fdd3h345))/DEFAULT.ASPX?Lang=en-GB).

The Bank of Portugal said last month the country's lenders had managed to stabilise their borrowing from the ECB though still at a high level, and their solvency ratios had been improving despite adverse conditions.

Portugal is implementing austerity measures under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout deal, including 12 billion euros for banks to recapitalise. The plan also allows the state to guarantee up to 35 billion euros in debt issuance by banks.

According to the latest evaluation by the European Banking Authority, Portuguese banks will need around 7 billion euros in new capital in order to achieve a core-Tier 1 threshold of 9 percent by June 2012, with their debt holdings marked to market. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)