LISBON Oct 8 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB) edged up just over 1 percent in September after two months of declines.

Lenders in the bailed-out nation remained dependent on ECB liquidity, being unable to borrow elsewhere.

Cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at around 55.6 billion euros ($72.6 billion), the Bank of Portugal said on its website on Monday. It hit an all-time record of 60.5 billion euros in June.

Top Portuguese banks met the European Banking Authority's new capital requirements in June but they have long been frozen out of the interbank funding market due to concerns over the country's debt crisis and economic prospects.

Lisbon is working to repair its public finances after taking a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout last year. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)