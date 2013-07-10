LISBON, July 10 Portuguese banks' cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank rose 1.4 percent to 49.4 billion euros in June, just before a political crisis this month that is seen prolonging banks' reliance on the lender.

Data published by the Bank of Portugal late on Tuesday showed the cumulative borrowing from the euro zone central bank rose from 48.75 billion euros ($62 billion)at the end of May, representing a reversal from a 2 percent drop in the previous month.

Lisbon's efforts to repair its public finances and gain full access to debt markets as it targets an exit by mid-2014 from its 78-billion euro EU-IMF aid programme have been threatened by a internal rift in the country's ruling coalition.

The crisis, which broke out last week with two ministers' resignations, is set to freeze Portuguese banks out of international markets again and rattles their chances of recovery, analysts and traders say.

An extended drop in Portuguese banks' dependence on ECB funding since a peak of 60.1 billion euros in June 2012 reflects greater liquidity in the Portuguese banking system, said Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at Caixa BI.

He warned, however, that the borrowing still represents around 10 percent of banks' total assets and nearly 30 percent of Portugal's gross domestic product.

"It remains our opinion that it is too early to think that the banks will reduce, in a significant way, their exposure to ECB funds in the short term," Rodrigues said in a research note.

Portuguese bonds sold off sharply last week due to the crisis, but have since settled as the coalition partners and the country's president try to reach a solution. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by Ron Askew)