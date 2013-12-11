BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LISBON Dec 11 Portuguese banks' cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank fell over 3 percent in November to 48.9 billion euros ($67.34 billion) in its second straight month of declines, data provided by the Bank of Portugal showed.
It is the first time in four months that the borrowing slipped below the 50 billion euros mark, and it remains well below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit in mid-2012 at the height of the debt crisis.
The borrowing, as well as Portugal's bond premiums, had increased after a political crisis in July led to a government reshuffle, but both have subsided since as the country reaffirmed its fiscal goals until the end of the bailout next year and its economic outlook improved.
Portugal's debt crisis left most of its banks unable to borrow commercially in 2011-2012, leading them to take large-scale advantage of liquidity injections by the ECB.
($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.