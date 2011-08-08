LONDON Aug 8 * Borrowing edges up 0.8 pct
to 44.2 bln euros in July
* Bank of Portugal wants to reduce banks' reliance on ECB
LISBON, Aug 8 Portuguese banks' cumulative
borrowing from the European Central Bank was virtually unchanged
last month from June, as banks' access to the wholesale
interbank funding market remained blocked while the country is
under an EU/IMF bailout.
The Bank of Portugal said on its web site (www.bportugal.pt)
on Monday borrowing in July stood at 44.2 billion euros ($62.26
billion), a 0.8 percent rise from June levels -- after having
dropped over 7 percent the previous month.
Investors' concerns about Portugal's public finances and
heavy debt burden have squeezed the country's banks out of the
interbank market for loans, leaving them dependent on the ECB's
non-standard liquidity measures.
The country's main banks passed last month's European
financial stress tests, but the Bank of Portugal wants them to
boost their capital and reduce dependence on ECB funding.
Portugal is implementing austerity measures under a
78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout pact, which includes 12 billion
euros for banks to recapitalise. The plan also allows the state
to guarantee up to 35 billion euros in debt issuance by banks.
Analysts expect the banks to remain reliant on ECB funds
until Portugal can demonstrate it is making headway in meeting
its fiscal goals.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Stephen Nisbet)
($1=.7099 EURO)