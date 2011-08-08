LONDON Aug 8 * Borrowing edges up 0.8 pct to 44.2 bln euros in July

* Bank of Portugal wants to reduce banks' reliance on ECB

LISBON, Aug 8 Portuguese banks' cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank was virtually unchanged last month from June, as banks' access to the wholesale interbank funding market remained blocked while the country is under an EU/IMF bailout.

The Bank of Portugal said on its web site (www.bportugal.pt) on Monday borrowing in July stood at 44.2 billion euros ($62.26 billion), a 0.8 percent rise from June levels -- after having dropped over 7 percent the previous month.

Investors' concerns about Portugal's public finances and heavy debt burden have squeezed the country's banks out of the interbank market for loans, leaving them dependent on the ECB's non-standard liquidity measures.

The country's main banks passed last month's European financial stress tests, but the Bank of Portugal wants them to boost their capital and reduce dependence on ECB funding.

Portugal is implementing austerity measures under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout pact, which includes 12 billion euros for banks to recapitalise. The plan also allows the state to guarantee up to 35 billion euros in debt issuance by banks.

Analysts expect the banks to remain reliant on ECB funds until Portugal can demonstrate it is making headway in meeting its fiscal goals. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Stephen Nisbet) ($1=.7099 EURO)