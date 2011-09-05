* Borrowing up to 46 bln euros in Aug

* Hit record a year ago

* Bank of Portugal wants to reduce banks' reliance on ECB

LISBON, Sept 5 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank rose 4 percent last month from July, as institutions in one of the countries bailed out in the euro zone debt crisis remained unable to borrow from other banks.

The Bank of Portugal said on its web site (www.bportugal.pt) on Monday borrowing in August stood at 46.0 billion euros ($64.98 billion), still below a record of 49.1 billion euros it hit a year ago.

Investors' concerns about Portugal's public finances and a heavy debt burden have squeezed the country's banks out of the interbank market for loans, leaving them dependent on the emergency support made available by the ECB.

Portugal is implementing austerity measures under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout pact, which includes 12 billion euros for banks to recapitalise. The plan also allows the state to guarantee up to 35 billion euros in debt issuance by banks.

The country's main banks passed European financial stress tests in July, but the Bank of Portugal wants them to boost their capital and reduce dependence on ECB funding.

Analysts expect the banks to remain reliant on ECB funds at least until Portugal can demonstrate it is making headway in meeting its fiscal goals.

