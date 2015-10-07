LISBON Oct 7 Data suggests Portugal should be able to bring its budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year and exit the European Union's excessive deficit procedure, the Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday.

Portugal's 2014 budget deficit was recently revised sharply higher, to 7.2 percent of GDP, due to the 4.9-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) cost of bailing out Banco Espirito Santo last year.

But the Bank of Portugal's quarterly economic bulletin said the country would still manage to bring the deficit sharply lower this year.

"The available data suggests that exiting the excessive deficit procedure is possible," the bank said in the report.

Bringing the deficit to below 3 percent has been a key goal for Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right government. The government won the most votes in a general election on Sunday but lost its parliamentary majority.

The central bank said Portugal needs to meet its European budget commitments, warning that "the current level of public debt as a percentage of GDP is a latent vulnerability of the Portuguese economy."

In the October bulletin, the Bank of Portugal maintained its forecast of economic growth of 1.7 percent in 2015 after an expansion of 0.9 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)