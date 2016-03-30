(Recasts, adds details throughout)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, March 30 The Bank of Portugal lowered its 2016 economic growth forecast on Wednesday to 1.5 percent, which is the same as last year, in a move that casts new doubts on the left-leaning government's targets for growth and deficit.

The central bank projection is worse than the government's forecast of 1.8 percent. When the new administration came to power in November, it began reversing austerity after years of debt crisis and bailout, and the deficit cuts it promised to the European Commission depend on growth reaching that level.

In the first update of its economic projections this year, the central bank expected growth to pick up to 1.7 percent in 2017, then slow to 1.6 percent in 2018. It noted various downside risks to the forecasts, mainly lower growth from foreign trade.

"The weakening of growth in 2018 reflects structural constraints to potential growth of the Portuguese economy, especially the high indebtedness of the private and public sectors," it said.

It cut the projection for this year's export growth to 2.2 percent from 3.3 percent, a sharp slowdown from 5.1 percent growth last year, but saw a return to last year's levels in 2017, saying that demand for Portuguese goods should generally remain robust.

Also, the bank raised its forecasts for the current account and capital surplus to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from 1.7 percent last year and then 2.3 percent in 2017 and 2018. The surpluses should allow for "a progressive reduction of external debt levels," it said.

In December, the central bank put this year's growth at 1.7 percent. It said the revision was due to a deteriorating international economic situation and a slowdown of investment in Portugal.

Under pressure from Brussels, the government last month lowered its own growth outlook to 1.8 percent from over 2 percent and promised to cut the budget deficit to 2.2 percent of gross domestic product from last year's 4.4 percent.

However, the European Commission, ratings agencies and many economists doubt it will meet those targets, and Brussels has warned that additional budget cuts may be needed.

Among the risks to the macroeconomic setting, the bank cited "potential need to adopt additional measures to meet the budget targets, which could affect internal demand, namely in 2016, and the possibility of delays in structural reforms". (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge, Larry King)