LISBON, Jan 10 Portugal's economy faces "virtual stagnation" in 2013 after a deep contraction of 3.1 percent this year, the nation's central bank said on Tuesday, after austerity imposed by an EU/IMF bailout triggered an unprecedented fall in private consumption.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the bank also did not rule out that the debt-laden country may need to take additional measures to meet its bailout target of a 4.5 percent of GDP budget deficit this year.

It revised this year's gross domestic product forecast from a more gentle 2.2 percent drop predicted in October. It also revised its estimate for last year's GDP decline to a slightly less painful 1.6 percent from its previous estimate of 1.9 percent, on stronger-than-expected exports.

The new 2011 and 2012 estimates are in line with recent government forecasts, implying the deepest recession in Portugal since the chaotic return of democracy in 1974. Portugal's weak economy and relatively heavy debt burden forced it to seek a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout in 2011.

Next year, the Bank of Portugal expects the economy to grow just 0.3 percent. The government has previously said it expects a recovery to begin towards the end of 2012, with as yet unspecified modest growth in 2013.

"The risks surrounding this projection for the economy are clearly downward as less dynamic world economic growth would have an impact on exports, and possible additional budget consolidation measures would affect internal demand via direct impact on the incomes of households," the document said.

It added that last year's one-off transfer of nearly 6 billion euros ($7.6 billion) from banks' pension funds to state coffers, which allowed the country to meet its 2011 deficit target, would have a reverse effect in the future, implying additional social security payments.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told a parliament commission such extra spending would total 480 million euros this year, adding that the government did not see any need for additional austerity measures resulting from that.

"If necessary, we will sell public real estate assets but we won't need any additional austerity measures," he said, defending last year's transfer as vital. "Not complying with the bailout's budget targets in the very first year of its execution would have had a very negative effect on the credibility and trust of our international partners."

The central bank said it expected export growth to slow to 4.1 percent this year from last year's estimated 7.3 percent, but then pick up steam again in 2013 to grow 5.8 percent.

But internal demand is expected to contract by 6.5 percent this year -- more than the bank's previous forecast of 4.8 percent -- following last year's 5.2 percent drop. Next year, internal demand is still seen contracting 1.5 percent.

The premium investors demand to hold Portugal's benchmark 10-year bonds over German Bunds fell 10 basis points to 1,112 bps on Tuesday from Monday's settlement levels. Still, the prospects of deepening recession keep Portugal's risk premium over fellow bailout receiver Ireland, which is expected to eke out modest economic growth this year, at a hefty 485 bps. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga,; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)