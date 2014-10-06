LISBON Oct 6 Portugal has to reduce its high public debt and will persist with fixing its public finances as it is key to maintaining the credibility it has regained with external creditors, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Monday.

"Portugal's economy is more solid than a year ago and 2011 (when it requested a bailout), but it is important to recognize that the adjustment is not concluded and the challenges faced by the country are very demanding," she told a conference.

She said that Portugal's "public debt remains at very high levels and demands the continuation of (deficit) adjustment."

