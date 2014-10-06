BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
LISBON Oct 6 Portugal has to reduce its high public debt and will persist with fixing its public finances as it is key to maintaining the credibility it has regained with external creditors, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Monday.
"Portugal's economy is more solid than a year ago and 2011 (when it requested a bailout), but it is important to recognize that the adjustment is not concluded and the challenges faced by the country are very demanding," she told a conference.
She said that Portugal's "public debt remains at very high levels and demands the continuation of (deficit) adjustment."
(Reporting Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.