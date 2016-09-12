LISBON, Sept 12 Portugal's government sought to reassure investors on Monday that growth was picking up after a disappointing first half of 2016 and that the country was on track to meet this year's deficit goal of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product.

In response to a downgrade of the country's credit outlook to negative from stable by small Portuguese credit ratings agency ARC, which warned that weak growth could affect the country's fiscal consolidation, the finance ministry said that the risks mentioned by ARC "are being successfully overcome".

ARC still rates Portugal one notch into investment grade, the same as Canada's raters DBRS, which is due to review its stance on Portugal next month.

Unlike ARC's, DBRS' mark is vital for Portugal as it is the only one of the four agencies the European Central Bank relies on to define a country's eligibility for its bond-buying programme. The other three rate Portugal as "junk" and its eligibility hinges only on DBRS.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields jumped to 1-1/2 month highs on Monday, fuelled by general concerns about its fiscal health and after the ECB last week said it was not discussing an extension of its asset-buying programme.

The minority Socialist government, backed in parliament by the hard left, took over last November and has reversed many austerity measures of the previous administration to give more income to households in the hope of boosting consumption, but domestic demand has been slow to respond.

"The economic and political risks referred to by ARC are being successfully overcome, namely via the good budget execution since the start of the year and with measures supporting investment," the finance ministry said.

"In the second half signs of acceleration have already been visible, with exports and investment being the most dynamic components," the ministry said, adding that Portugal was "on a good path towards meeting" the budget deficit goal set by the European Commission.

It said the draft 2017 budget being prepared now would favour growth, jobs and "reiterate the budget execution rigour". (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)