LISBON, March 26 Portugal's central bank on
Wednesday upgraded its economic outlook for 2014, when Lisbon is
to exit its bailout, and beyond, predicting a gradual recovery
in consumption and investment stoking growth through 2016.
Moreover, in an improvement from its previous forecast in
December when it still warned of mostly downside risks, the Bank
of Portugal now sees balanced overall risks to the economy with
some potential for positive surprises at home.
The banks sees the economy growing 1.2 percent this year, up
from 0.8 percent in its previous forecast and in line with last
month's government estimates. It also upped next year's growth
outlook slightly to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent and predicted
an expansion of 1.7 percent in 2016.
"The projection for 2014-2016 points to a gradual recovery
of the Portuguese economy, with an expected pace of growth
similar to that projected for the euro zone," the bank said in
its economic forecast update.
Last year, Portugal's economy started to recover from its
worst recession since the 1970s, but the economy still shrank
1.4 percent for all of 2013.
"The projection envisages balanced risks to the economic
activity, with identified downside risks externally and internal
risks that are generally upward for activity," the bank said.
On the domestic front, it said structural reforms
implemented under the bailout could produce a stronger
beneficial effect on productivity, consumption and disposable
income than currently envisaged.
But outside risks of a more moderate global economic
recovery could diminish the projection of continued robust
growth in exports.
The bank expects exports to grow 5.3 percent this year, 5.1
percent in 2015 and 5.4 percent in 2015, slightly lower than
under its previous outlook.
Private consumption, in its turn, is expected to rise 1.3
percent this year, much higher than its previous projection of
0.3 percent, then 1.1 percent in 2015 and 1.2 percent in 2016.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)