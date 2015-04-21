* Socialist economists propose social security cuts

* More state investment planned

* See deficit gradually falling to 0.9 pct in 2019 on more growth

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, April 21 Portugal's main opposition Socialists pledged on Tuesday to keep cutting budget deficits in line with European commitments if they win this year's election, but also to turn the page on austerity with proposals to boost incomes, hiring and growth.

The main governing Social Democrats dismissed the plan as a "back to the past" return to state spending that had caused Portugal's 2011 debt crisis under the last Socialist administration. But the Socialists say their pro-growth measures will slash the country's debt more than austerity policies.

Opinion polls show the centre-left Socialists a few points ahead of the centre-right ruling coalition before the general election due in September or October.

"There is an alternative, it's possible to turn the page on austerity and have better economic results," Socialist leader Antonio Costa told reporters. This would be done, he added, "without sacrificing budget rigour, sustainability and seriousness of undertaken commitments".

The plan envisages average annual growth of 2.6 percent in 2016-19, compared to last year's 0.9 percent. The budget deficit would slip to 3 percent in 2016 from 3.2 percent expected by the European Commission for 2015, and then fall gradually to 0.9 percent in 2019. Brussels sees gaps over 3 percent as excessive.

The guidelines prepared by the party's economists entail cuts in workers' social security payments, to 7 percent in 2018 from 11 percent now, then returning to that level via half-point annual increments in 2019-2026.

The measure, aimed at temporarily increasing disposable incomes that fell after years of austerity in Portugal, would be balanced out by future pension cuts once the economy has received a much-needed boost. Pensions to be paid after 2026 would be trimmed by a maximum of 2.6 percent.

To stimulate investment and hiring, the Socialists propose a gradual cut in social security contributions by companies by 4 percentage points in 2016-18 from the current 23.75 percent.

That would replace corporate tax cuts of 4 points planned by the current administration in the same period, and the saved tax would be used to finance the social security system, along with a new tax on inheritance worth more than 1 million euros and penalties for companies with excessive personnel rotation.

Tax surcharges and public sector salary cuts imposed by the previous government would be eliminated, and value-added tax for restaurants would be cut to 13 percent in 2016 from 23 percent. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)