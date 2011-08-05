LISBON Aug 5 China Power International has told the Portuguese government it is ready to buy a 20 percent stake in Energias de Portugal , Diario Economico business newspaper said on Friday.

The government is preparing to sell all or part of its 25 percent holding in the country's largest company and utility in the third quarter under the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF loan that calls for tax hikes, spending cuts and privatisations.

Diario Economico, which did not quote any specific sources, said representatives of the Chinese company were in Portugal last week and told the government they were prepared to buy a larger stake in EDP than initially expected.

Late last year, during a visit by Chinese President Hu Jintao to Lisbon, the Chinese group expressed interest in buying a minority stake in EDP, which the Portuguese company said was unlikely to exceed 5 percent.

Media reports have since said CPI could buy a 10 percent stake.

The government is yet to decide on whether it wants to sell the stake in one block or more.

Other interested parties, according to media reports, are France's EDF, Germany's EON (EONGn.DE) and RWE , Spain's Iberdrola , Brazil's Eletrobras , Algeria's Sonatrach and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co.

Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias has said EDF, EON and Iberdrola are teaming up to buy into EDP and could even try to take control of the company.

EDP shares were 1.5 percent down in early trading on Friday, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was down about 1 percent. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Will Waterman)