LISBON Jan 29 Jose de Mello Energia, part of a
conglomerate owned by Portugal's de Mello family, will sell all
of its 2 percent stake, or nearly 73.25 million shares, in the
country's largest utility EDP-Energias de Portugal.
Jose de Mello Energia said in a statement on Thursday the
sale will be carried out via an accelerated book building
process with the final terms to be announced on Friday.
BESI, Caixa-Banco de Investimento, Millennium Investment
Banking and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners of the
offer, it said.
