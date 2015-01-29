LISBON Jan 29 Jose de Mello Energia, part of a conglomerate owned by Portugal's de Mello family, will sell all of its 2 percent stake, or nearly 73.25 million shares, in the country's largest utility EDP-Energias de Portugal.

Jose de Mello Energia said in a statement on Thursday the sale will be carried out via an accelerated book building process with the final terms to be announced on Friday.

BESI, Caixa-Banco de Investimento, Millennium Investment Banking and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners of the offer, it said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)