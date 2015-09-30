(Restores dropped word in 2nd paragraph)
* Hundreds of thousands left Portugal from 2011-2014
* Most were under 30, many well educated
* Youth unemployment is above 30 percent in Portugal
* Available jobs often badly paid, temporary
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal heads into a national
election on Sunday with a sounder economy than four years ago.
But the austerity that made it more competitive has led to a
mass exodus of youthful talent that will set back the recovery
regardless of who wins.
Emigration has become a major campaign issue in a
tight-fought election race that has no clear winner in view.
The opposition has promised to bring back the best and
brightest. But with the conditions that caused them to flee
seemingly entrenched, notably an unemployment rate affecting one
in three young people and available jobs often badly paid and
without firm contracts, that promise will be tough to keep.
A total of 485,000 people left Portugal between 2011 and
2014, including almost 200,000 as permanent emigrants, with most
aged 30 or under, according to official data.
Even as the main opposition Socialist candidate Antonio
Costa poses with young supporters in "I don't want to emigrate"
T-shirts or opens a "Vote for Return" portal trying to capture
the expatriate vote, many of those who left doubt that Portugal
will provide enough well-paid, career-building jobs any time
soon.
"My heart is split. I love Lisbon, but I don't see myself
coming back in the near future," said 29-year-old postgraduate
Mailis Rodrigues, who works on a music technology project in
Montreal co-funded by the Canadian government.
"I had no prospects to speak of in Portugal. Had I stayed I
guess I would have found a job, but not with the same
conditions," said Rodrigues. "I'd like policies to change, but
realistically I don't expect much from any new government."
NET EMIGRATION SINCE 2010
Halfway across the globe in Hong Kong, 30-year-old civil
engineer Tiago Sacadura has similar concerns. Like many, he'd
prefer to live in his sun-kissed homeland with sandy beaches,
good food and wine and a laid-back atmosphere.
"It was pondering my prospects in five years' time that made
me leave. I'm always thinking about going back - my friends and
roots are in Portugal. But it would mean taking a huge step back
in terms of career and pay," he said.
He had two promotions in the past two years and earns about
four times his last Portuguese monthly wage of 1,300 euros
($1,460) in 2012, still considered a hefty paycheck back home.
"The economy is now better, but I don't think the situation
will change sufficiently for people to stay ... And I don't
believe the Socialists can make much of a difference," said
Sacadura, who describes himself as left-leaning.
After years of net immigration into Portugal, EU data shows,
the trend inverted in 2010 and stayed that way to at least 2013
when a net 36,000 left. That was the largest outflow in western
Europe after Spain, from where experts say more non-nationals
left for other countries.
At the height of the economic crisis in 2011, officials in
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's government advised citizens
to seek work abroad if they could find none at home.
The pragmatic advice upset many, however, and the opposition
- which promises to prioritise youth job creation and improve
long-term employment opportunities under a plan that is short on
detail - has chastised the government on the issue ever since.
While unemployment has fallen from an early 2013 peak of
nearly 18 percent to 12 percent, youth joblessness has held
above 30 percent.
Passos Coelho now urges young emigrants to come home, but a
government programme with that aim has been ridiculed for
targeting just 20 people, to be picked next year from a list of
applicants with a business plan.
BUMPKINS NO LONGER
While Portuguese emigrants traditionally used to be
unskilled, now most are educated urban professionals.
A popular internet caricature juxtaposes the moustachioed,
stick-carrying country bumpkin of previous decades with today's
hip young man with a backpack full of university diplomas. Both
look sad-eyed and worried.
The brain drain is also a downer for the economy, entailing
hundreds of millions of euros in future lost tax revenues and a
general ageing of the population that puts additional strain on
the pension system.
A study put Portugal's expenditure on education that other
countries will reap the benefits of at at least $11.5 billion.
"The country has thrown away 10 years' worth of public
investment in higher education," said Luisa Cerdeira, economics
professor at Lisbon University and one of the authors of the
study.
It showed that nearly 70 percent of emigrants with
university degrees living in Europe - primarily Britain, Germany
and France - plan to stay for good.
"It's hard to be in the classroom sometimes trying to cheer
up students who know that they'll likely have to emigrate," she
said, describing the exodus as "bleeding Portugal's best
resources linked to innovation".
While more than 70 percent of the survey's 1,011 respondents
earned below 1,000 euros per month in Portugal, more than a half
now make over 2,000 abroad.
But whereas in previous decades, emigrants sent generous
remittances home and had houses built for them in Portugal, "now
we see mainly middle-class children of qualified professionals,
so remittances are no longer important, building a house here is
not a priority," Cerdeira said.
Portugal's construction sector has slumped 40 percent since
2010.
The end the study means the end of scholarships for three
researchers, including 31-year-old Rafaela Ganga who, with a
hiring freeze in force in the public education system, is
already prospecting for jobs abroad.
"That begs the question whether it's worth investing in our
future in Portugal," she said, having seen her previous teaching
job in a private university scrapped in 2013.
"I don't see much light at the end of the tunnel here."
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
