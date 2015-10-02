LISBON Oct 2 Portugal's prime minister made a
final push on Friday to boost his chances of not only winning
this weekend's election, as predicted by opinion polls, but also
of securing an absolute majority and a more stable government.
On the last day of campaigning before Sunday's election -
Portugal's first since a debt crisis, austerity and a bailout -
polls have all given centre-right Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho a lead, of between five and 12 points.
His campaign focusing on his record of guiding the country
through the crisis and returning it to growth has worked and his
Social Democrat-CDS-PP coalition looks set to be returned to
power.
But, with up to 15 percent still undecided, both Passos
Coelho and his centre-left Socialist opponent Antonio Costa
pushed for more support.
"Nobody swaps certainty with uncertainty," Passos Coelho
said while campaigning, driving home his message as the
candidate of stability.
"Without stability there is no confidence, without
confidence there is no investment, without investment there is
no job creation," he said. "Whoever wins the election has to
govern and I believe we will win."
A win for Passos Coelho would mark a break with other
southern Europe countries, such as Spain and Greece, which have
seen austerity-minded governments punished at the ballot box.
Costa, who has promised to ease austerity and return more
disposable income to families, urged voters to turn out.
"You can count on my support, but everyone's vote is
necessary," he said on the campaign trail in northern Lisbon.
The ruling coalition has support of about 38 percent in the
polls versus 33 percent for the Socialists and needs about 44
percent for an absolute majority. In the 2011 election, the two
parties in the government won a combined 50 percent of the vote.
Political consultancy Eurasia said it had downgraded
Portugal's short-term outlook to neutral from positive because
the government may have to rely on the Socialists for support to
pass policy through the 230-seat parliament.
"The formation of a Social Democrat-CDS-PP minority
government remains our central scenario," Eurasia said in a
note. "However, recent developments are likely to make for a
more fraught, more unstable and possibly short-lived tenure."
Minority government has a dismal history in Portugal. None
has survived through its full term since the country returned to
democracy in 1974. The last Socialist minority government
collapsed in 2011 after having to request the bailout.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Louise
Ireland)