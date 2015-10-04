* Ruling coalition declares victory based on exit polls
* Main opposition Socialists trail behind
* Government could lose majority
(Updates with comment, background)
By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Oct 4 Portugal's centre-right government
headed for victory in an election on Sunday that was a vote test
of its tough austerity stance, but exit polls showed it was
likely to lose its majority in parliament.
If Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho retains power, it
would be the first re-election of any of the leaders across
Europe that imposed hardship on voters under international
bail-out packages that followed the 2009 sovereign debt crisis.
Yet a minority government could unnerve investors in the
Iberian country of 10 million. Not one minority administration
has survived a full term in Portugal since the 1974 overthrow of
the fascist regime installed by dictator Antonio Salazar.
Passos Coelho's Socialist challenger Antonio Costa conceded
defeat as exit polls showed that the government was projected to
win between 36.4 percent and 43 percent of the vote, ahead of
opposition centre-left Socialists on 29.5 to 35 percent.
Partial results showed the coalition at around 39 percent of
the vote. The range of projections put the highest possible
number of seats the government could win at 118 in the 230-seat
parliament but other tallies pointed to an amount lower than the
116 needed for an outright majority.
Despite the uncertainty, the government declared victory.
"In the name of the coalition we are here to affirm that all
the projections that are known point to a clear fact that the
coalition Portugal Forward had a great victory on this election
night," Marco Antonio Costa, deputy president of the main
coalition party, the Social Democrats, told cheering supporters.
While it was still mathematically possible for parliament to
end up with a left-wing majority if the Socialists joined up
with Communists and other leftists, that option looked unlikely
as Socialist leader Costa acknowledged he had lost.
"I take the responsibility for this," Costa said. "The
Socialist Party did not reach its objectives."
Passos Coelho's coalition raised taxes while cutting public
spending, but argued during the campaign that the country was
now finally beginning to see the fruit of the measures with a
gradual return to growth after three years of recession.
<*****************************************************
For possible election outcomes click
For main candidates' profiles click
For recent opinion polls click
****************************************************>
The general election was the first since Portugal exited an
international bailout last year. Victory for the government was
unthinkable just a few months ago with polls giving a solid lead
to Socialists who promised to ease back on austerity and give
more disposable income back to families.
It comes amid signs that voters elsewhere in Europe appear
resigned to austerity. In Greece, voters gave Alexis Tsipras a
new mandate last month to implement tough measures he had once
rejected; and in Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's
Party leads polls before a Dec. 20 election.
Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy said the election
underlined the weakness of the Socialist Party (PS) challenge in
a country where unemployment remains high at 12.4 percent and
many Portuguese have felt no benefit from the fledgling
recovery.
"This election was a defeat for the PS more than anything
else," he said.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva will have the task of naming
the next prime minister. But the constitution does not specify
how the president picks the winner, whether by the number of
votes or the number of lawmakers elected to parliament.
"I'm confident in the job I've done ... the next four years
will be very different from the past four," said Passos Coelho
after voting on Sunday. The son of a country doctor who grew up
in Angola, Passos Coelho has once acknowledged that he wanted
"to go beyond the Troika", that is demands by Lisbon's bailout
creditors, to swiftly reconquer investor confidence.
Portugal's economy returned to timid growth last year after
a three-year recession and growth is now accelerating to 1.6
percent.
Going into the election, investors were broadly confident
that Lisbon would pursue its reforms. Portuguese bond yields
held just above seven-week lows on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Shrikesh
Laxmidas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark John)