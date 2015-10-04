Position: Portuguese Prime Minister
Incumbent: Pedro Passos Coelho
Date of Birth: July 24, 1964
Term: June 2011-Oct 2015
Candidate for reelection in Oct. 4 2015 general election
Key facts:
-- Steered Portugal through an acute debt crisis, implementing
painful austerity under an international bailout. The
belt-tightening contributed to the worst recession since the
1970s before allowing the country to exit the rescue programme
in 2014 with the economy now growing again.
-- Often criticized by the opposition for having willingly
applied tougher measures than required by the so-called Troika
of EU/IMF lenders. Has acknowledged that he wanted "to go beyond
the Troika" to swiftly reconquer investor confidence.
-- Generally reserved and not prone to emotional or humorous
comments, Passos Coelho is known for the phrase "To hell with
elections, what matters is saving Portugal" uttered at the
height of the crisis in 2012 as he defended his highly unpopular
austerity measures.
-- Had to reverse a decreed cut in social security tax for
companies after hundreds of thousands took to the streets in
2012 to protest the measure as it also involved a higher tax
rate for individuals. That was the largest anti-austerity rally
during the crisis.
-- Triggered snap election in 2011 when his party rejected a
budget package by the previous minority Socialist government,
which subsequently collapsed. He promised that there would be no
tax hikes or pension cuts under his administration as it would
cut spending instead. Imposed the largest tax hikes in living
memory and cut pensions, while spending was trimmed only
slightly.
-- Defied criticism of having had limited political experience
to lead his Social Democratic Party (PSD) to a convincing
election win in 2011.
-- Formed a majority government with the rightist CDS-PP. The
coalition survived an internal crisis in 2013 and the two
parties are running in this election as an alliance with opinion
polls pointing it could win, if short of parliament majority.
-- Started in politics in the PSD's youth branch aged 14 and
quickly rose to become its leader. Re-emerged from relative
political obscurity in 2008 after working in consultancies and
as an executive at a company run by a fellow Social Democrat. He
also lectured applied economics to future teachers.
-- Born to a country doctor's family in 1964, he spent his early
life in Angola, where his father practiced medicine, then
returned with the family to live in the remote town of Vila
Real, in northern Portugal.
-- Dapper, if lacking charisma, Passos Coelho is an avid fado
and opera singer. He has two daughters from his first marriage,
to a pop singer from a 1980s girl band, and one with his current
wife -- a physiotherapist from Guinea Bissau.
