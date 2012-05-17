* Changes demanded under EU/IMF bailout

LISBON, May 17 Portugal will cut subsidies to the energy sector by capping "excessive" energy tariffs, saving consumers 1.8 billion euros by 2020 and boosting competitiveness in the country's struggling economy, the government said on Thursday.

The measures are part of the terms of an EU/IMF bailout that Portugal agreed a year ago. The country is grappling with its deepest recession since the 1970s after the government implemented painful spending cuts and tax hikes, including on energy bills.

"For the first time the state is reducing costs in the energy sector," Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira told reporters. "All the power producers will have to contribute."

As a result of the measures to cap the tariffs, consumers' electricity bills will drop by 5 percent, he said, adding that without the changes, bills would soar by 40 percent by 2020.

Stocks in Portugal's largest utility EDP fell 5 percent on Thursday, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which ended 2.7 percent lower.

EDP said the measures would lead to stability in the regulatory framework, but would hit earnings per share by 2.5 percent from 2014.

The measures should also contribute to the elimination of the tariff deficit, a subsidy hole created after years of utilities selling electricity below nominal cost, which stood at almost 1.8 billion euros at the end of last year.

Santos Pereira said the measures were "meant to turn the system sustainable and not put an excessive onus on families, companies and consumers in general".

The proposed steps, yet to be approved by parliament in which the centre-right government has a solid majority, also include a change in co-generation rules to save 700 million euros through 2020, the government said.

The change would preserve the sustainability of existing projects, while the duration of guarantees for small hydroelectric plants would be limited to 25 years.

Changes to power purchase agreements would save up to 300 million euros, and the government expected to save between 100 million and 200 million in wind energy surcharges.

Renewable energy would be financed by carbon dioxide licenses in the electricity sector, which would also be used to return surcharges associated with renewable energy to consumers.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by John Stonestreet)