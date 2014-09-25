LISBON, Sept 25 U.S. UnitedHealth Group
has put in a bid for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude (ESS)
, the hospital business of the indebted Espirito Santo
family, Portugal's CMVM market regulator said on Thursday.
CMVM said UnitedHealth had made a direct offer to bankrupt
Espirito Santo family company Rioforte for the purchase of
Espirito Santo Saude at a price of 4.75 euros a share, higher
than all the previous bids.
The offer came as one of the previous bidders -- Portuguese
healthcare firm Jose de Mello -- said it was pulling out because
competition authorities would not be able to give their opinion
on the bid by Friday. The firm had until Friday to formally
register its bid.
UnitedHealth made its offer directly to Rioforte rather than
through the stock exchange. ESS is 51 percent owned by the
Espirito Santo family.
Rioforte and the Espirito Santo family's other main holding
companies filed for creditor protection in July under a mountain
of debt.
CMVM said Rioforte is open to a sale of ESS but wants to
"privilege a deal in a process that is open and competitive
through a public takover bid".
This week, Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
bid 4.72 euros a share in a public offer for ESS.
Mexico's Grupo Angeles made the first bid for ESS, which
owns hospitals, clinics and elderly care homes in Portugal.
