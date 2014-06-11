By Sergio Goncalves
| LISBON, June 11
LISBON, June 11 Portugal's largest listed bank,
Banco Espirito Santo (BES), is expected on Wednesday to
announce strong demand in a capital increase of up to 1.045
billion euros despite finding "material irregularities" at one
of its holding companies.
When BES unveiled its cash call to boost capital ratios in
May, it also recognised "reputational risks" from a holding
company belonging to the Espirito Santo banking family which
indirectly controls the bank.
That has sparked an unusual focus on the powerful Espirito
Santo family in Portugal and has opened up the question of
whether it will maintain control of the bank that has roots
stretching bank more than 100 years.
But, despite the fact that the bank sold commercial paper
issued by the troubled holding company - Espirito Santo
International - through its branch network, demand in the cash
call has been solid, traders and analysts said.
BES' shares have risen 18 percent since May 28, when the
rights in the capital hike started to trade, which indicates
strong demand for the operation, analysts say. The results will
be announced on Wednesday.
"The demand for shares since trade in the rights started
leads to the belief that the operation has been successful,
allowing for an important boost to BES' core capital," said
Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at Caixa Banco de Investimento.
BES shares closed 1 percent higher at 1.112 euros per share
on Tuesday, far above the price of 0.65 euros for the new
shares, which represented a discount of 34 percent.
Analysts say the reason for the strong demand was because
the problems at the Espirito Santo family's holding companies
have been isolated from BES.
"The risk was that the problems at the holding companies
could have led to provisions at BES, but the provisions remained
in ESFG, according to the information that is know," said Albino
Oliveira, analyst at brokerage Fincor in Lisbon.
ESFG, or Espirito Santo Financial Group, currently holds
27.5 percent in BES. In turn, ESFG is 49 percent owned by
Espirito Santo International.
ESFG has guaranteed ESI's debt and took on a provision of
700 million euros last year to cover it. It has said it is not
necessary to take on any further provisions.
After the rights issue is complete, a key question for
investors is whether the Espirito Santo family will retain
control of BES, which it has held together with French bank
Credit Agricole.
ESFG and Credit Agricole have both said they will reduce
their holdings in BES. ESFG has said its share will fall to 25
percent from 27.5 percent and Credit Agricole to 15 percent from
20.1 percent.
"After this capital increase, doubts will persist about
governance, over the capacity of the Espirito Santo family to
maintain control of the bank, and over the future position of
key shareholders like Credit Agricole," said Andre Rodrigues.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge, editing
by David Evans)