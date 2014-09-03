LONDON, Sept 3 Former Banco Espirito Santo chief executive Ricardo Salgado has stepped down as chairman of his family holding company ESFG, which was placed into court protection on Jul. 24.

Luxembourg-based ESFG announced his departure, which takes place with immediate effect, on Wednesday afternoon along with the departure of two other directors, Jose Manuel Espirito Santo Silva, who was vice chairman and Gherardo Laffineur Petracchini.

Roger Hartmann, chief executive of ESFG, has been appointed as its new chairman. Caetano Espírito Santo Beirão da Veiga has also joined the board. (Reporting By Laura Noonan, editing by Axel Bugge)