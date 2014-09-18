LISBON, Sept 18 An insolvent holding company of
Portugal's Espirito Santo family has threatened a lawsuit if the
successor of collapsed Banco Espirito Santo does not
hand over the proceeds of the proposed sale of the group's
Portuguese insurer Tranquilidade.
Novo Banco, the good bank salvaged from BES's August rescue,
has laid claim to Tranquilidade and wants to sell it to U.S.
fund Apollo Global Management.
Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), which applied for
court protection along with several other family companies after
failing to meet debts, claims to be the insurer's true owner.
"ESFG considers once more that the owner of Tranquilidade is
its subsidiary Partran, despite allegations made by Novo Banco
that ESFG considers as unfounded from a legal view point," ESFG
said in a statement published on Thursday evening.
ESFG said that is therefore expects Partran to receive the
proceeds of the sale of Tranquilidade to Apollo. "If this is not
the the case, ESFG will consider all possibilities in order to
protect its legal rights and those of its subsidiary Partran in
the courts," it said.
ESFG said Novo Banco had also not considered an offer by
Zurich Insurance Group to buy Tranquilidade which was higher
than Apollo's bid.
The sale of Tranquilidade already faces opposition from a
group of bondholders of ESF Portugal, who have requested a court
injunction against the sale of Tranquilidade. Novo Banco has
insisted the insurer is its to sell because it was pledged as
security for Espirito Santo commitments to the bank.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Laura Noonan)