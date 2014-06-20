LONDON, June 20 Shareholders of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo will be asked to approve a new chief executive, chief financial officer and board at a general assembly in late July, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"A new board will be appointed at the next general assembly, and a new CEO and CFO... They need to replace people, the family needs to resign," said the source.

The bank is run by Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, a member of the Espirito Santo family which owns 25.05 percent of the bank and lost its control of the bank in a 1.045 billion euros ($1.42 billion)capital raise that was completed on June 11.

Family members also dominate the bank's board and some hold executive roles. BES announced on Friday afternoon that the company which holds the family's shares, ESFG, had proposed current CFO Amilcar Morais Pires to succeed Salgado.

The source said the new board would be comprised of two executive directors and other professional and well-qualified people who were independent of all shareholders. The board and management must be approved by the central bank.

Shareholders, including the family member and second-largest shareholder Credit Agricole bank can be represented through a consultative body, the source said.

He added that the new board and management would have to present a new governance model to the central bank. The bank could not be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Andrei Khalip)