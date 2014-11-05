FRANKFURT Nov 5 Portugal has faltered in efforts to shape up its economy with structural reforms since it came off an international aid programme in June, the European Central Bank and the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Portugal went through three years of austerity under the bailout as it descended into its worst economic downturn since the 1970s. The economy began a fragile recovery in the second quarter of 2014.

"Progress in structural reforms has lost momentum, with an uneven pace of implementation across policy areas," the ECB and the Commission said in a joint statement following an Oct. 28-Nov. 4 visit by staff from both institutions to Portugal.

Efforts to reduce Portugal's underlying structural budget deficit have also slackened, they said, adding: "Risks to the near-term economic outlook are to the downside and are, in particular, related to uncertainty in the external environment."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)