LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - The stalemate between Greece and its creditors is affecting the plans of other sovereign issuers such as Portugal, bankers said this week, despite the ECB's progress in ring-fencing the Greek debt crisis.

Portugal, which is said to be considering a long-dated syndicated sale this month, may either have to pay a hefty concession to access the market or wait until the Greece bailout talks are successfully completed, market participants said.

"Whenever there is a crisis of this nature involving one issuer such as Greece, the question investors tend to ask is who is next in line. In this case it is Portugal," said one syndicate official covering public sector debt.

While Portugal's bonds have rallied significantly since the start of the year, there have been signs of nervousness recently. The yield on the country's October 2025 deal has risen 20bp off the mid-March lows to 1.76%, according to Tradeweb prices on Tuesday afternoon.

Unlike in 2011, there is less fear that a Greek exit from the euro would result in a similar fate for other countries within the single currency bloc.

However, with peripheral eurozone countries trading at extremely tight levels because of the ECB's quantitative easing programme, there are concerns that negative headlines could result in a major sell-off rather than just a weakening.

"Prior to QE, Portugal was trading about 100bp wide of Italy, now it's trading 25-35bp wide depending on which part of the curve you look at, said John Taylor, fixed income portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein.

"The market really appears to be complacent about Greece, and these bonds are trading as though a Greek exit, for example, would have no impact on other sovereigns, which I don't subscribe to. At the very least it would have a modest knee-jerk reaction."

He added that Portugal would have to offer some kind of spread concession to compensate for the potential volatility, because headline risk is very much present given the situation in Greece.

Portugal, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is believed to be assessing a long-dated tenor for the bond issuance via syndication.

Bankers say it is now monitoring the Greek situation before pulling the trigger on the deal.

Greece is locked in negotiations with European Union officials over its bailout programme, and is due to present a set of structural reforms by April 20 to facilitate an agreement.

The country hopes to reach a preliminary deal at an April 24 meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

If the reforms are deemed acceptable, the EU and the IMF will unlock EUR7.2bn of funds.

Without an agreement, the country will likely run out of cash needed to make debt repayments in the coming months, according to analysts.

A Portuguese treasury official told IFR on Tuesday that there was no update beyond the issuance programme for the quarter, released at the end of March.

"We don't have any schedule for the next few days - let's see how markets evolve, we'll take it from there," the official said.

In its March update, the IGCP said it intended to issue bonds using a combination of syndications and auctions in the second quarter of 2015.

Portugal last came to market in mid-January with a EUR5.5bn dual-tranche 10- and 30-year bond. The 4.1% 2045 note has performed strongly and was quoted at a bid yield of 2.59% at 1315 BST on Tuesday, according to Eikon prices, compared to a reoffer yield of 4.131%. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)