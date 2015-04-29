LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Investor demand for Portugal's taps of 10- and 30-year bonds is in excess of 3.2bn, including 555m of joint lead manager interest, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set guidance on the increase of the 2.875% October 2025 and 4.1% February 2045 bonds unchanged from initial price thoughts at 160bp area and 215bp area over mid-swaps.

The transaction, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is expected to be Wednesday's business.

The current size of the 10-year bond is 6.543bn, with the 30-year at 2bn.

Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Novo Banco, RBS and Societe Generale CIB are the joint lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)