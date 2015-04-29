LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has fixed the spread on a dual-tranche tap according to a lead.

The sovereign will price the increase of its October 2025 bond at 155bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of revised guidance of 155bp-160bp over.

The tap of its February 2045 bond will be priced at 215bp over mid-swaps, in line with revised guidance.

The transaction, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is expected to be Wednesday's business.

The current size of the 10-year bond is 6.543bn, with the 30-year at 2bn.

Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Novo Banco, RBS and Societe Generale CIB are the joint lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)