LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal is set to price a 2bn tap of its October 2025 bond at 155bp over mid-swaps and a 500m tap of its February 2045 bond at 215bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The final order book on the 10-year was over 4.7bn, including 475m of joint lead manager interest, and was over 1.4bn on the 30-year, including 180m of joint lead manager interest.

The transaction, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is expected to be Wednesday's business.

The current size of the 10-year bond is 6.543bn, with the 30-year at 2bn.

Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Novo Banco, RBS and Societe Generale CIB are the joint lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)