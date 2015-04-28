LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal could revisit plans to issue a new benchmark euro-denominated bond, possibly starting marketing on the transaction as early as Tuesday afternoon, bankers said.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has been rumoured for a few weeks to be considering a return to the syndicated bond market. Bankers now believe that there is an opportunity, should Portugal wish to take it.

"I think you might see Portugal make an announcement today , especially if there is good progress on the Cyprus deal. Not that there's a huge connection between the two countries, but a good outcome for Cyprus would show there's a market for peripherals despite Greece," said one syndicate official covering public sector debt.

Cyprus on Tuesday opened books on a new seven-year benchmark euro-denominated bond, setting a final yield of 4% on the deal. At the last update, the order book was around EUR1.9bn, having closed for non-US investors. US books are set to close at 8am New York time.

"If we get this deal away, I think we have shown the way for all the peripheral countries and demonstrated that the market is open despite Greece," said a lead banker on Cyprus.

Portugal was rumoured to be considering a long-dated benchmark bond at the start of this month, but fractious bailout negotiations in Greece triggered some weakness in the periphery.

Some of that weakness has eased. And besides, there is a growing awareness that markets could get even more volatile should Greece default on its debt or exit the single currency, bankers said.

"In my view, it's a good week for Italy, Spain and Portugal to come to the market. The Greece situation is creating some volatility, but May will be a complicated month because of bank holidays. This is a very clear window now," said another banker covering public sector debt.

TENOR TALK

Earlier this month, Portugal was considering a long-dated bond issue to extend its debt maturity profile.

"We are looking at that aspect, we will take it into consideration in our final decision. One of our objectives this year is to extend duration, so I think a long-end would be better, but it depends on the market and where the investor demand is," Tiago Tavares, head of issuing and markets at the Portuguese Treasury and Debt Management Agency, told IFR at the end of March.

Italy and Spain have issued 15-year bonds via syndication this year, and perhaps for this reason Portugal was rumoured to be looking at a similar tenor, especially given that it priced a EUR5.5bn 10-year and 30-year dual tranche bond in January.

However, one syndicate official said this was unlikely.

"They have a 2030 that they just exchanged bonds into, so I think it will be either longer or shorter," he said.

Another banker said a seven-year tenor would be the most likely alternative. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Anil Mayre, Luzette Strauss)