LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal could
revisit plans to issue a new benchmark euro-denominated bond,
possibly starting marketing on the transaction as early as
Tuesday afternoon, bankers said.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has been rumoured for a few
weeks to be considering a return to the syndicated bond market.
Bankers now believe that there is an opportunity, should
Portugal wish to take it.
"I think you might see Portugal make an announcement today
, especially if there is good progress on the Cyprus
deal. Not that there's a huge connection between the two
countries, but a good outcome for Cyprus would show there's a
market for peripherals despite Greece," said one syndicate
official covering public sector debt.
Cyprus on Tuesday opened books on a new seven-year benchmark
euro-denominated bond, setting a final yield of 4% on the deal.
At the last update, the order book was around EUR1.9bn, having
closed for non-US investors. US books are set to close at 8am
New York time.
"If we get this deal away, I think we have shown the way for
all the peripheral countries and demonstrated that the market is
open despite Greece," said a lead banker on Cyprus.
Portugal was rumoured to be considering a long-dated
benchmark bond at the start of this month, but fractious bailout
negotiations in Greece triggered some weakness in the periphery.
Some of that weakness has eased. And besides, there is a
growing awareness that markets could get even more volatile
should Greece default on its debt or exit the single currency,
bankers said.
"In my view, it's a good week for Italy, Spain and Portugal
to come to the market. The Greece situation is creating some
volatility, but May will be a complicated month because of bank
holidays. This is a very clear window now," said another banker
covering public sector debt.
TENOR TALK
Earlier this month, Portugal was considering a long-dated
bond issue to extend its debt maturity profile.
"We are looking at that aspect, we will take it into
consideration in our final decision. One of our objectives this
year is to extend duration, so I think a long-end would
be better, but it depends on the market and where the investor
demand is," Tiago Tavares, head of issuing and markets at the
Portuguese Treasury and Debt Management Agency, told IFR at the
end of March.
Italy and Spain have issued 15-year bonds via syndication
this year, and perhaps for this reason Portugal was rumoured to
be looking at a similar tenor, especially given that it priced a
EUR5.5bn 10-year and 30-year dual tranche bond in January.
However, one syndicate official said this was unlikely.
"They have a 2030 that they just exchanged bonds into, so I
think it will be either longer or shorter," he said.
Another banker said a seven-year tenor would be the most
likely alternative.
