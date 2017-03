LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has mandated Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Novo Banco, RBS and SG CIB for a euro-denominated dual-tranche tap of its 2.875% October 2025 and 4.1% February 2045 Portuguese Government Bonds (PGB) according to a lead.

The syndicated deal is expected to be priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. Portugal is rated Ba1/BB/BB+. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)