* 2016 budget makes DRBS downgrade more likely
* Junk status would make sovereign ineligible for QE
* Portugal 10-year yields rise to two-year high
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Portugal's government bond yields
have risen to their highest levels in almost two years as
worries grow that a downgrade could bar the country's bonds from
the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.
Most eurozone sovereign bonds are benefiting from a
flight-to-quality bid, but Portugal's 10-year bond yields
breached the 4% level for the first time since July 2014,
reflecting concerns that the country's new left-leaning
government is steering an economic course at odds with the
European Union and potentially with ratings agencies as well.
That level is by far the highest since the ECB began its
60bn-a-month asset purchase programme in March 2015, when
Portugal's 10-year yields touched a low of 1.56%.
Currently, Portugal's bonds are rated as junk (Ba1/BB+/BB+)
by the three main ratings agencies. Only DBRS gives an
investment grade rating (BBB), allowing the ECB to include
Portuguese government bonds in the QE programme. DBRS is due to
issue its next assessment in April.
"The rating agencies should share our very sceptical take on
the new government's 2016 budget," analysts at Commerzbank wrote
in a research note. "Hawkish comments from Fitch and S&P in
March could be the trigger for investors to price in an
increasing downgrade risk by DBRS on April 29.
"This would cause the loss of ECB 'QEligibility', which
would probably send PGBs into a tailspin in absence of a major
stabilisation in risk sentiment."
The central bank can only buy junk-rated government bonds if
a country is involved in a bailout programme, as it has done for
Cyprus and Greece. Portugal, however, is no longer in a
programme, having repaid all of its bailout money in January
2015.
"For Portugal this is a huge downside risk, and it could
also raise questions about other parts of the periphery," said
Hetal Mehta, senior European economist for Legal & General
Investment Management.
"People would have concerns about unresolved questions in
Spain, and whether eurozone countries start passing budgets that
are taking off track from debt sustainability," she said.
THE QE EFFECT
Portugal's government bonds - like others in the eurozone -
have benefited massively from the ECB's intervention.
At the height of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis in 2011,
the country's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to a high of
17.4%. Though the EU stepped in to contain the worries, that
bond was trading well in excess of 7% as recently as September
2013.
Speculation that the ECB would launch QE started to gain
weight in 2014, resulting in a steady rally that pushed the
10-year yield to 1.55% by mid-March 2015, 45bp inside 10-year US
Treasuries at the time.
The consequences of exclusion from QE would be severe, and
some believe the ECB will not allow it to come to pass.
"It's not in the interest of the ECB or the eurozone
authorities to see Portugal fly back into crisis as a result of
the actions of a credit rating agency," said Mark Dowding,
co-head of investment-grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
"I would be inclined to believe they would amend the laws to
make an exception," he said.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Matthew Davies)