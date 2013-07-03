AMSTERDAM, July 3 Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday he expected the situation in Portugal to stabilise and for the country to remain committed to the terms of its bailout.

"The situation in Portugal is worrying," Dijsselbloem told a Dutch parliamentary committee when questioned about the latest crises in the euro zone.

"I assume the political situation in Portugal will stabilise and that Portugal will stay committed to the undertakings that are part of its programme."