* President's response to resignations deepened crisis
* Parties forced to discuss broad political agreement
* Adjustment plan up for debate, investor losses feared
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, July 16 Europe hoped Portugal would
stick to the austerity prescribed in its financial rescue,
graduating next year and following Ireland in a successful
recovery from economic slump.
Instead, a political crisis has knocked the programme off
track and Portugal is starting to look more like Greece which
only scraped through the latest review of its bailout.
Two senior Portuguese ministers have resigned, creating
political turmoil and spending cuts and tax hikes have
contributed to the worst economic slump since the 1970s and
record high unemployment of 18 percent.
"The hope was that Portugal, by being the second country to
exit a programme after Ireland, would show that the cure works,
that countries can recover," said Guntram Wolff, director of
Bruegel, an influential think tank in Brussels.
"If that doesn't happen, the appetite to do another
programme is not very big on all sides."
The crisis started with the resignation of former finance
minister Vitor Gaspar, who backed the adjustment plan but said
he had no support. Then Foreign Minister Paulo Portas resigned
in protest at the austerity, prompting fears he would pull his
junior CDS-PP coalition party out of government and rob it of
its parliamentary majority.
Portas was angered by the nomination of treasury secretary
Maria Luis Albuquerque to replace Gaspar as it implied a
continuation of Gaspar's austerity policies. Prime Minister
Pedro Passos Coelho then tried to fix the situation by promoting
Portas to deputy prime minister and put him in charge of
economic policy coordination.
But the crisis took a new twist when President Anibal Cavaco
Silva last week refused to accept the premier's plan, instead
calling for a broad political agreement between the main
political parties to back the bailout until it ends in mid-2014.
SLIPPERY SLOPE
The president wants the main opposition Socialists to be
included in the agreement. The three parties have opened talks
and promised to conclude them by next Sunday.
"Portuguese politicians from the president down are treating
the exit of Mr Gaspar, the architect of the fiscal and
structural reforms demanded by the troika, as a green light for
a public debate about the bailout programme," said Nicolas
Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"The perception is that Lisbon is turning its back on
economic reforms. Portugal is sliding down a slippery slope."
Bond yields surged on Friday after the head of the
Socialists said he wanted a renegotiation of the bailout.
The next regular review of the economy by the 'troika' --
the European Commission, the European Central Bank and IMF --
has already been delayed by six weeks because of the
crisis.
Portuguese bond yields eased slightly this week, but at 7.32
percent for 10-year benchmark paper, are still around their
highest levels since December although that is much lower than
early 2012's levels of over 17 percent.
RELAXED
So far, Brussels and Germany, the largest European creditor,
have expressed little worry.
"Portugal's yields can go to 2,000 percent. It doesn't
change anything. Portugal is not Greece. They are in a
programme, they are fully financed and they are not asking us
for anything," said a EU official.
Portugal funded itself for all of 2013 when markets were
calm earlier this year and yields were near three-year lows.
But analysts say that whatever the outcome of the political
discussions -- which could still include damaging snap elections
-- the bailout plan may be mortally wounded.
"Looking forward, regardless of what specific political
situation emerges, we expect Portugal to seek a renegotiation of
the terms of the current program, including an inter-temporal
realignment of the austerity path from the short to the medium
term," said Marco Protopapa, an analyst at JP Morgan, in a note.
Some analysts also think that when Portugal needs more help
from Europe, it is likely to include some element of losses for
debt holders, or private sector involvement (PSI), especially as
it is set to happen after Germany's election in September.
"Perhaps most importantly, any commitment of new cash from
the Eurogroup (to Portugal) will likely have to involve the
private sector," said Mujtabe Rahman, an analyst at Eurasia, in
a research note.
"The broader Eurozone debate -- as evidenced by developments
on banking union post-Cyprus -- has decisively moved towards the
involvement of the private sector before taxpayer/public money
is committed to finance bailouts. A priori, there is no reason
to see why Portugal would buck this trend."