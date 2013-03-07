THE HAGUE, March 7 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte said on Thursday he had a positive attitude towards
Portugal's request for more time to reduce its budget deficit
and repay the bailout loans it has received.
"The Netherlands is positive about the Portuguese request
but of course it has to be discussed in more detail in the
Ecofin and Eurogroup," Rutte told reporters after meeting his
Portuguese counterpart, Pedro Passos Coelho, in The Hague.
Passos Coelho said that Portugal had asked the troika of the
European Central Bank, the IMF and the European Commission for
more time to reaching the deficit target and repay bailout loans
but he declined to give a time frame.