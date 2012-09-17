By Axel Bugge
| LISBON, Sept 17
LISBON, Sept 17 A new bolt of austerity has
shattered Portugal's confidence it can avoid the political
instability and social unrest that are blighting fellow bailout
recipient Greece.
A government plan to raise social security contributions has
united unions, employers and opposition in demanding a rethink.
The social cohesion that has so far helped Portugal more or less
stick to the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout is damaged and
could blow the centre-right government off course.
Nationwide protests on Saturday drew 500,000 people
according to the organizers, showing the scale of anger from
across the political spectrum at the measures. The Portuguese
already faced tax hikes and spending cuts that have pushed
unemployment to record highs.
On Monday, strikes over salaries and labour reforms brought
most of the country's ports to a halt and reduced operations at
refineries.
The protests were particularly worrying for the Social
Democrat government because they showed that many of its
supporters have lost faith in austerity that has pushed the
country to its deepest recession since the 1970s.
"This is the first time I came to protest, I voted for the
government and I regret it," said Carlos Figueiredo, 30, a
researcher in the northern city of Viseu. "It's perfectly fine
to fix the public accounts but these measures don't make sense
and are savage and unjust."
The government announced on Sept. 7 that it would raise
workers' social security contributions to 18 percent from 11
percent in 2013 -- an equivalent of one month's wages -- and cut
the same tax for companies to 18 percent from 23.75 percent.
A few days later the 'troika' of lenders -- the European
Union and IMF -- said they had approved the fifth review of
Portugal's bailout and relaxed the country's fiscal goals for
this year and next. That left many Portuguese perplexed by the
need for more austerity, which is set to include further tax
hikes when the government presents its 2013 budget next month.
The government also said the country's recession --
Portugal's GDP is seen contracting 3 percent this year -- will
now extend into 2013, pushing back the hoped-for recovery.
SWAMP
"Portugal returned to an unthinkable swamp just over a week
ago, the worst nightmares returned, and it is difficult to
understand how to get out," wrote Antonio Costa, the director of
business daily Diario Economico.
"The government lost the country, the risk now is that the
country loses the 'troika,'" he wrote in a column on Monday.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva has called a meeting of his
consultative State Council on Friday and opposition political
leaders have lined up to meet with him in the past few days. On
Monday, social partners, including employer groups and unions
meet with Cavaco Silva to discuss the situation.
Portugal became the third euro zone country last year to
seek a bailout -- after Greece and Ireland -- and it had
benefited from broad consensus, including from the opposition
Socialists and the second-largest union, behind austerity. That
had set it apart from Greece, which has faced waves of social
protests.
The Socialists were tied to the bailout terms because it was
the former Socialist government that was forced to seek
international assistance, in April last year, before it was
voted out. But new Socialist leader, Antonio Jose Seguro, has
said he will vote against the 2013 budget unless it excludes the
recently announced measures.
Antonio Costa Pinto, a political analyst at the University
of Lisbon, said the Social Democrats had consistently argued
that austerity was a necessary evil to fix past mistakes.
"The most notable part of the government's message is that
it did not use the 'troika' as an excuse," said Costa Pinto.
"While centre-right governments in Spain and in Greece have
used a notion of defence of the national interest against the
'troika', this has not happened in Portugal."
Apart from testing the limits of acceptance for austerity by
the Portuguese, that process may now also test the cohesion
within the government itself -- the Social Democrats rely on the
rightist CDS party for their majority in parliament.
The head of the CDS, Foreign Minister Paulo Portas, has
criticised tax hikes, contending that Portugal should meet its
budget goals by cutting public sector spending. That view has
struck a popular chord.
"Let them make cuts in the foundations, in state companies
and in public-private partnerships, that's why I voted for the
government, this is a let down," said Figueiredo.
FINANCE MINISTER AT RISK?
Adelino Maltez, political scientist at Lisbon Technical
University, said a potential casualty may be Finance Minister
Vitor Gaspar.
"At this moment Gaspar has lost credibility," said Maltez.
"Substituting Gaspar could completely change the political
dynamic."
But replacing Gaspar would be risky, not least since he has
has the trust of international lenders, having previously worked
at the European Central Bank.
The new situation brings economic as well as political
risks, especially if weak consumer confidence drags on business
activity and further hits tax revenues that are already falling
short.
Credit rating agency Moody's said on Monday: "Portugal's
economic and fiscal adjustment remains highly challenging and
fraught with downside risks." Still, it expects politicians to
come together again in the end.
"Since consensus between the government and the Socialists
has been an important element of stability since last year's
government collapse and early election, we expect that intense
negotiations, to take place over the next few weeks, will reach
a broad budget agreement and avert another political crisis," it
said.
Still, financial markets took note on Monday, with
government bonds falling for the first time since a rally that
began at the end of July when ECB President Mario Draghi
declared his determination to do all it takes to save the single
currency. Ten-year yields stood at around eight percent.