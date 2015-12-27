LISBON Dec 27 The union representing workers at
Portugal's Galp Energia has called off a three-day
strike at the company's two refineries scheduled to start at
midnight (0000 GMT), union Fiequimetal said on Sunday.
Fiequimetal spokesman Armando Farias said the decision was
taken after the government decreed minimum services had to be
maintained at the refineries, which prevented workers from
stopping any refinery units.
"We expect to overturn the government's decree, which
effectively denies workers their right to strike, in court and
will call a new strike later. On Dec. 30 there will be a meeting
to decide on a plan of action for January," he said.
The union called the walkout to protest against Galp's moves
against collective hiring, and to demand higher salaries.
Galp operates two refineries in Portugal, in Matosinhos in
the north and in Sines in the south of the country, with a total
capacity of 330,000 barrels of crude per day.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Clarke)