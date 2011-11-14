* Austerity-driven slump seen deepening
* Q2 GDP revised down to 0.1 pct fall from Q1
* Govt sees some recovery by end-2012, following Irish path
(Adds ministers, background)
By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge
LISBON, Nov 14 Portugal's economy shrank
by 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the second, data
showed, setting the debt-laden country on course for a prolonged
recession under the weight of sweeping austerity measures
mandated by its international lenders.
Monday's flash GDP estimate from the National Statistics
Institute (INE) showed a decline of 1.7 percent year on year,
with consumption and investment slumping, while export growth
decelerated in the face of an economic slowdown in Europe.
In the second quarter, GDP posted a revised decline of 0.1
percent from the previous quarter and slumped 1.0 percent
year-on-year. The initial readings were zero and minus 0.9
percent, respectively.
After growing 1.4 percent for the whole of 2010, Portugal
slid into recession in the first quarter of this year as the
country's borrowing costs soared, leading it to seek a bailout
in May.
The INE said the sharper yearly decline in GDP was "above
all due to a deceleration of exports of goods and services,
although they still maintained strong growth, and because of a
significant reduction in investment."
The INE does not provide breakdowns for GDP components in
the flash estimate.
Monday's data confirms the likelihood of a sharp recession
as the country grapples with deep austerity, having to sharply
cut spending to meet the budget goals of a 78-billion-euro
bailout from the European Union and IMF.
The government expects GDP to contract 1.9 percent this year
and 2.8 percent next.
"In our opinion, the reduction in activity in the third
quarter reflects more the difficulties of financing and lack of
confidence of economic agents than the impact of austerity,"
said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros
consultants.
Garcia added that as austerity measures intensify in coming
quarters, the recession will deepen. Large cuts, including the
elimination of civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses next
year, are seen taking a heavy toll on the economy.
Portugal was the third euro zone country after Greece and
Ireland to get a bailout.
Solid political support for austerity and reforms has helped
the country differentiate itself from Greece, where political
chaos has threatened to leave Athens bankrupt and possibly
having to ditch the euro.
IRISH MODEL
But a lack of growth still leaves Portugal as the euro zone
country next in the firing line while Ireland is getting closer
to riding out its crisis. Ireland is expected to grow 1.1
percent this year and next.
Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira told parliament the
government was convinced that the economy will start recovering
towards the end of next year and return to annualised growth in
2013.
"2012 will certainly mark the end of the crisis. It will be
the year of the start of recovery before gradual growth in 2013
and 2014," he said, calling for a swift implementation of
government-proposed labour market reforms such as more flexible
firing and hiring practices to speed up the recovery process.
"This road will be faster and more fruitful if we are able
to reform some areas that are now a real obstacle to
modernisation, separating us from the economic performance of
our (European) partners," he said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Miguel Relvas said over the
weekend that Portugal is now seen by investors as being closer
to Ireland, which started on the austerity path much earlier.
"Ireland is making its first steps in terms of growth.
That's the road we want to follow. We are now closer to Ireland,
that two years ago had a deeper recession than ours following
the same strategy we are following now."
Although the economy's weakness means Portugal will likely
have to apply more effort to meet the bailout targets, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said last week that,
according to the Commission's data, Portugal will meet the
deficit reduction targets this year and next.
The Commission's forecast for this year's recession matches
the government's 1.9 percent, while for next year it expects an
even steeper 3 percent decline. It expects the economy to grow
1.1 percent in 2013.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge, Andrei Khalip, Sergio Goncalves and
Elisabete Tavares; Editing by John Stonestreet)