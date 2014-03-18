BERLIN, March 18 Germany will support Portugal
in its forthcoming decision on how to exit its bailout
programme, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that
she expected a decision from Lisbon soon partly because
confidence in the euro zone was growing.
"It is a decision for the Portuguese government," Merkel
said at a news conference in Berlin with Portugal's Prime
Minister Pedro Passos Coelho.
"I completely understand it when the Portuguese Prime
Minister says he will take the decision when it needs to be
taken and Germany will support any decision.. We have stood by
Portugal and we will continue to do so," she said.
Some economists fear that Portugal may need a further loan
from creditors after it exits the bailout. Passos Coelho said
Portugal had not yet decided how to exit the bailout.
"I took the opportunity to tell Chancellor Merkel that the
Portuguese government has not yet taken a decision about when we
will exit the programme," he said, adding that the most
important thing was that Portugal was discussing "how to exit
rather than whether we need another programme".
Merkel also said it would be important if Europe agrees to a
banking union in the next few days.