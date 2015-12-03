LISBON Dec 3 The leader of Portugal's Left Bloc, which backs the new Socialist government, said on Thursday that a restructuring of the country's debt load is inevitable, maintaining a division with its ruling allies.

"The weight of the debt burden on the Portuguese economy is unsustainable," she said, speaking to parliament. "Ignoring it would be irresponsible," Catarina Martins told lawmakers ahead of a vote on the Socialist government's programme. "A restructuring of debt seems to be inevitable," she said.

Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa came to power after he joined forces with the far left Communists and Left Bloc to oust the centre-right government.

Many analysts now say the Socialists could face increasing pressure to adopt more radical anti-austerity economic policies demanded by their far left allies, making the minority government unstable and likely short-lived.

The Socialists will reverse a number of the previous government's austerity measures but they promise to stick to European budget rules envisaging deficit cuts and seek to gradually reduce the country's debt burden via economic growth, without restructuring.

Communist bench leader Joao Oliveira, also speaking in parliament ahead of the vote, was equally clear that his party will stick to its positions.

"The Socialist government programme is not the Communist Party programme ... we are here to contribute so that policies can be altered."

Portugal has gone through years of harsh austerity under a bailout, which it exited last year, and the left wants to reverse many measures to return incomes to families and help the poor. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Toby Chopra)