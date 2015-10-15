LISBON Oct 15 Portuguese President Anibal
Cavaco Silva will meet the leaders of the main political parties
for consultations on forming a new government on Oct. 20 and 21,
the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
The president has to nominate the new prime minister after
an inconclusive election on Oct. 4 where the centre-right ruling
coalition obtained the most votes but lost its parliament
majority. The second-placed centre-left Socialists are
negotiating a possible majority government with two left-wing
parties, adding to political uncertainty.
