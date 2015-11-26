LISBON Nov 26 Portugal's new Socialist Prime
Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday his government will
guarantee Portugal's commitments to European budget rules, but
he will turn the page on austerity and pursue a healthier path
of budget consolidation.
In a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the new minority
government, which will rely on far left parties for its
survival, Costa said the leftist majority in parliament "secures
lasting support for the current government."
"The government's programme is a clear bet on turning the
page on austerity," he said, addding though that "this is a
government that guarantees continuity in terms of state
commitments internationally and within the EU".
Costa's appointment as prime minister on Tuesday ended weeks
of political uncertainty. The Socialists have vowed to end
painful austerity applied by the previous government and to
increase households' disposable incomes to boost the economy and
reduce the budget deficit in line with European rules.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge)