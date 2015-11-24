LISBON Nov 24 Portugal's president named
Socialist leader Antonio Costa as prime minister on Tuesday,
ending weeks of political stalemate and leading to the country's
first Socialist government to be backed in parliament by the far
left.
Before the move, President Anibal Cavaco Silva had requested
written assurances from Costa that he and his parliament
majority partners would respect Lisbon's commitments to EU
budget rules, and the president's statement said he took notice
of Costa's reply before naming him prime minister.
The statement said continuing with a caretaker government
did not correspond to national interests as it would cause
further political uncertainty.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)