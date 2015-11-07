LISBON Nov 7 Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco
Silva, who once noted that in his job silence was worth its
weight in gold, faces what could be his toughest task as he
tries to resolve a political crisis.
The country is now hanging on every word of the 76-year-old
professor of public finance, because it is up to him to decide
what happens next after the confusion created by last month's
inconclusive elections.
Cavaco Silva will be confronted with an unprecedented
situation next week when leftist parties are set to use their
parliamentary advantage to topple the minority government of
pro-austerity allies which he reappointed after the Oct. 4 vote.
Cavaco Silva's stiff, awkward way of talking has earned him
a reputation for inflexibility. But those close to him say that
is just part of his determination to go by the book, a resolve
that he will not easily abandon in what will likely be the last
big decision of his career.
"He is very institutional, he only says things at the right
time and place," said a source who has worked with the president
for many years. "Often, people don't understand that."
Last month's vote saw Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's
centre-right government come first but lose its majority, as
many voters gave the thumbs-down to the harsh austerity which he
has imposed on the country in return for an international
bail-out.
Yet Cavaco Silva chose to re-name Passos Coelho as premier,
arguing that the precedent established since Portugal shrugged
off dictatorship in 1974 gave him the right to try to form a
government.
He shunned the claims of the left to power by arguing the
mainstream Socialists could only secure a majority by turning to
hard-left political allies he attacked for their Eurosceptic
stances.
"Never has a Portuguese government depended on the support
of anti-European political forces," he said in a stab at the
Communists and Left Bloc, which have in the past advocated
leaving the euro.
But that stance will be put to the test next week when
Passos Coelho stands to lose a vote in parliament on his
government programme, which is likely to happen on Tuesday or
Wednesday.
The prime minister would then lose his job. Such a
government collapse would be the first since 1978 and would put
Cavaco Silva in a quandary as the constitution does not clearly
say what happens next.
Normally, Cavaco Silva could dissolve parliament and call
new elections - an option he has called the "atomic bomb" for
its power to encourage rival factions to seek compromise. But
the timing of a separate presidential vote in January means he
is constitutionally barred from doing so.
That leaves Cavaco Silva either with the choice of inviting
Socialist leader Antonio Costa to form a government or keeping
Passos Coelho's government in a caretaker capacity until new
elections can be held in June.
If he stands by his criticism of the hard left, it is
difficult to see him putting a government including the
Communists and Left Bloc in power.
But any centre-right government with caretaker status would
be a "lame duck" administration that would just pay bills and
struggle to pursue the reforms and encourage the investment
which Portugal needs to pursue its tentative economic recovery.
SELF-MADE MAN OF PORTUGUESE POLITICS
On paper, Cavaco Silva's credentials to resolve such a
crisis are second to none.
Born into the family of a gas station owner of modest income
in the Algarve, Cavaco Silva is seen as the self-made man of
Portuguese politics. He is Portugal's longest-serving prime
minister for his stint between 1985 and 1995, and has attended
no fewer than 28 EU summits.
Despite such experience, his political judgment has been
less than perfect in the past.
During the sovereign debt crisis in 2012 he angered
low-income pensioners with a comment that his two pensions
combined - worth over 10,000 euros a month - would not be enough
to pay his expenses. Several hundred pensioners marched on his
palace to give him a bag of coins to ease his plight.
The key issue for Cavaco Silva may be whether any leftist
government would stand by Portugal's commitments to European
budget rules, which form a part of foreign policy, an area in
which the president has some constitutional powers.
"At this moment, the most plausible is that the president
will appoint a government led by (Socialist leader Antonio)
Costa, working on the assumption that there is agreement on the
left," said Manual Braga da Cruz, politics professor at the
Catholic University where Cavaco Silva once worked.
"But the situation is fluid, unstable and could evolve," he
said of talks between the leftists which have still not managed
to secure the basis for a coalition agreement.
The source who has worked with Cavaco Silva said he is not
arrogant, and listens. "Even if he initially has a different
opinion, he always thinks about what he is told," he said.
But whatever Cavaco Silva ultimately decides, the fact that
he will be out of office early next year means it will likely be
up to his successor to deal with the consequences.
(Editing by Mark John and Andrew Bolton)