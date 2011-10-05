LISBON Oct 5 Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva warned on Wednesday that the country faces the toughest "sacrifices" in a generation and that failure to reform could force the country to seek more money from international lenders.

Speaking on the traditional Day of the Republic holiday, Cavaco Silva said there was no choice but to meet strict budget cuts under the country's bailout and leave behind years of easy consumption.

"The demands on the Portuguese are for them to make the biggest sacrifices that have been seen for a generation," Cavaco Silva said in his speech, referring to the austerity of the country's 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF.

Portugal's president has a mostly ceremonial role but he has the power to veto laws and he can fire the government.

"The time of illusions has passed, we have a long and hard road to travel and I want to warn the Portuguese about it. Budget discipline will be tough and inevitable," he said.

Portugal's centre-right government is rushing to cut spending and raise revenues in order to ensure the country meets budget goals under the loan deal and to differentiate Lisbon from the troubles in Greece.

Budget shortfalls, including a failure by the island of Madeira to report previous debts, have forced the government to take additional measures, including imposing a one-off tax on year-end bonuses. It had already introduced across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts, especially in the public sector.

Cavaco-Silva said that in addition to cutting spending, the country needs to invest, boost productivity and competitiveness.

"If that does not happen and our financial imbalances are only fixed in a temporary fashion we will once again have to seek foreign aid, which, if it were to occur, would impose tougher conditions on the Portuguese," he said.

The Social Democrat government, which is from the same party as Cavaco Silva, has also warned that a second bailout cannot be ruled out, especially if financing conditions in Europe worsen in the case of Greece defaulting on its debts.

Austerity conditions in Portugal have already sent it deep into recession and the economy is expected to contract by at least 2 percent this year and next, according to economists. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Mark Heinrich)