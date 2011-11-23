LISBON Nov 24 Portuguese workers will
stage a general strike on Thursday to protest against tough
austerity measures set by the centre-right government to meet
budget goals imposed by the European Union.
Portugal must meet EU conditions for a 78-billion-euro
($100-billion) bailout to rescue it from its worst economic
crisis in decades.
Transport and other public services are expected to be
disrupted across the nation of 11 million as workers show their
opposition to job losses and spending cuts.
Portugal was the third country in the euro zone to seek a
bailout, after Greece and Ireland, and is now headed for its
deepest recession since it returned to democracy in 1974. The
economy is set to contract nearly 3 percent next year.
For weeks, posters have lined the streets of Lisbon urging
workers to strike, while the government insists there is no way
out of painful austerity, which includes deeply unpopular
measures such as cutting civil servants' holiday and bonuses.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who came to power in
June after the socialist government collapsed over the cuts,
said the country's priority was to beat the debt crisis.
"It is up to me to try to mobilise the Portuguese for action
every day to contribute to transform Portugal," he said.
Analysts note the Portuguese, unlike other nations such as
Greece, do not have a tradition of violent protest, and labour
action in the face of the crisis so far been low-key.
But the prospect of harsh belt-tightening measures, which
kick in with full force next year, may foster support and make
Thursday's strike significantly larger than one held a year ago.
"Although people generally accept the need for austerity,
there is a deep feeling of injustice about the distribution of
sacrifices, especially in the public sector, so we can expect
heavier participation than last year," said Elisio Estanque, a
sociologist at Coimbra University.
In its drive to cut debt, the government's reforms include
spending cuts in everything from health services to public
television. It is also reforming labour laws and has extended
the working day by half an hour.
Under its bailout from the European Union and IMF, Portugal
must cut its budget deficit this year to 5.9 percent of gross
domestic product from nearly 10 percent in 2010. In 2012, Lisbon
has promised to cut the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP.
Workers' fears, especially in state companies that face
heavy cuts, have been fed by unemployment, which stands at 12.4
percent and is the highest since the 1980s.
"I will strike and I'd say that, above all, banks are to
blame for our woes," said Jose Baptista, 44, an electrician.
"My biggest concern is financing and how people, companies and
our country have just had their financing cut off."
Such economic concerns and the fact that Europe's leaders
have so far failed to stop the debt crisis from spreading to
bigger economies including Spain and Italy has prompted deep
worries in Portugal, and not just among workers.
"I'm a businessman, so striking would only hurt my own
business but this time, perhaps more than ever, I think there
are plenty of reasons to do so and I sympathise with those who
will," said Carlos Alberto, 52.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
