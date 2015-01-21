BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
LISBON Jan 21 Portugal will this year begin the process of early repayment of bailout loans to the International Monetary Fund following in the footsteps of Ireland, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Wednesday.
Lisbon first has to get an authorisation from its European partners who also contributed to the 78 billion euro bailout in 2011-2014.
"We have at this moment accumulated very significant net reserves ... and the government has the conditions and will start the necessary proceedings for the early repayment of the sums owed to the IMF. We will start this process following the precedent opened by Ireland," she told a parliament committee.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
NEW YORK, March 29 Trading volume for emerging market debt rose 9 percent last year to $5.167 trillion, according to a survey of 45 leading investment and commercial banks in 90 emerging market countries.