LISBON Jan 21 Portugal will this year begin the process of early repayment of bailout loans to the International Monetary Fund following in the footsteps of Ireland, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Wednesday.

Lisbon first has to get an authorisation from its European partners who also contributed to the 78 billion euro bailout in 2011-2014.

"We have at this moment accumulated very significant net reserves ... and the government has the conditions and will start the necessary proceedings for the early repayment of the sums owed to the IMF. We will start this process following the precedent opened by Ireland," she told a parliament committee.

