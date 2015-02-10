LISBON Feb 10 Portugal has asked its European
Union creditors to authorise an early repayment to the
International Monetary Fund of 14 billion euros ($15.8 billion)
in bailout loans over two and a half years, a finance ministry
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"A formal request has been sent to our partners explaining
what we want to do. The plan is to make early repayments of 14
billion over the maximum term of two and a half years. It is not
going to be a one-off payment," the spokeswoman said.
The country's finance minister announced last month that
Portugal would follow Ireland in repaying early its bailout
loans from the IMF after successfully selling long-dated bonds
at the start of the year.
Lisbon must secure authorisation from European partners
which also contributed to the 78 billion euro bailout before
repayments can begin. The IMF provided one-third of loans made
under the rescue programme which Portugal accepted in 2011 and
exited last year.
($1 = 0.8865 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khsalip, editing by Axel Bugge)